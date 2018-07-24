February 18, 1935 ~ July 21, 2018

Ronald W. Wilcks passed away July 21st at the age of 83.

Ron was born on February 18, 1935 in Carson City, to Herman and Irma Wilcks of Gardnerville, Nevada. He was a life-long resident of Douglas County and graduated from Douglas County High School in 1953. He was a four-year letterman in football and basketball and was inducted into the Douglas Football Hall of Fame. In his youth, he spent summers working on local ranches during the haying season. After graduation, he attended UNR, for a brief period of time before returning to Carson Valley. He went to work for California Interstate Telephone Company as a lineman.

In 1955, he married his high school sweetheart, Noeleen Hulbert and they were happily married for 63 years. They enjoyed traveling and especially their trip to Europe where they were able to spend time with Ron's relatives in Germany. They also enjoyed taking their grandchildren on annual summer vacation trips.

In 1958, he was drafted into the Army and did his basic training at Fort Ord, CA. He was then sent to Fort Benning, GA to attend radio school before spending thirteen months in Korea as a radio and communication specialists. In 1960, he was discharged and returned back to his job at the telephone company as an installer at Stateline, Nevada and was transferred six years later to Carson Valley, as a supervisor. He retired in 1991 after thirty-seven years.

He was active in Little League and was instrumental in refurbishing the old little league field and building a second baseball field in Gardnerville. He was named Carson Valley Days, "Man of the Year" in 1980 for his work with youth baseball. For over 25 years, he was a volunteer member of the Douglas County Engine Company. Part of this time, he served as Captain. He served on the Douglas County School Board and was appointed to oversee the building committee for the new high school that opened in 1976. He was a member of the Minden-Gardnerville Sanitation District for seven years. He was also President of the Douglas High School Booster Club for many years. Ron was a lifetime member of the Trinity Lutheran Church.

Ron was one of the top fast pitch softball pitchers in Northern Nevada and pitched for the Carson Valley Merchants. His passion for softball was passed on to his granddaughters Brianne and Kaycee, who both excelled in high school and college softball. Ron also passed on his love of the outdoors, especially hunting, to his son Todd and grandson Matt. Ron spent many years following Nevada Football as well as all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren in all of their sporting activities.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents Herman and Irma Wilcks.

Ron is survived by his wife, Noeleen; son Todd (Janelle) Wilcks; daughter Paige (Mike) McGowan; grandchildren, Matt (Christen) Wilcks; Brianne (Brandon) Durfee; Kaycee (Nick) Summers; and, Tom (Amanda) McGowan and six great grandchildren. Ron is also survived by his sister, Donna Talbott; Don Wilcks and Dianna Frank.

The service will the held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday August 2nd, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1480 Douglas Ave in Gardnerville, Nevada.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Douglas High School, Attention: Football Scholarship Fund, 1670 Highway 88, Minden NV 89423.