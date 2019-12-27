Rose Ann Meyer

Rose Meyer April 5, 1941 ~ December 25, 2019

Born on April 5, 1941 in Mabie, West Virginia, went to be with Jesus on December 25, 2019 in Carson City, Nevada.

Rose is preceded in death by her parents, Minnie and Roy Boserman, and her sister, Evelyn Cross.

She is survived by her 3 daughters, Brenda (Scott) Proctor, Joan (Ted) Hendricks, Ellen (Ricky) Ramsey, son Patrick (Marilee) Meyer, 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, 2 brothers Clarence (Clary) Boserman, Edward (Joyce) Bosserman, and sister Madeline (Jeff) Smith.

Rose loved music, family, crossword puzzles and anything purple.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation this coming Tuesday, December 31st from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm with a funeral service immediately following at Fitzhenry’s Funeral Home, 3945 Fairview Drive in Carson City, NV.