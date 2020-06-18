Rose Mary K Gamble

Provided Photo

Rose Mary Kyner Gamble passed away on May 23, 2020 in Chattanooga.

She is preceded in death by her sister Fannie Kyner, brothers Virgil and Montgomery Kyner, and son Dino Gamble. She is survived by her granddaughter Kiara Dawn Bowen.

Rose Mary was born 28, 1939 in Chattanooga, Tennessee to Shelbie Fleming Kyner and Arthur Kyner. She attended She attended Booker T. Washington High School, valedictorian of the graduating class of 1957.

Rose Mary married Walter Francis Gamble and had a son. Dino Gamble on May 20, 1959 in Florida. She moved with Walter to Fallon’s Navy base when he was transferred there in 1972.

Despite humble beginnings and countless obstacles, Rose Mary completed her LPN in 1961 and became an RN in 1975. She worked as a nurse at Churchill County Hospital and was director of the Fallon Mental Health Center for 19 years, contributing to the healthcare of Nevada citizens for 47 years before returning to her hometown of Chattanooga in 2019.

Rose Mary was passionate, hardworking and honest, and all who knew her loved her. She is now reunited with her son and siblings.

A service for Rose Mary was held in Tennessee on June 10, 2020.