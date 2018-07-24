RoseMarie Schaar

June 12, 1941 ~ July 21, 2018

RoseMarie, 77, passed away on July 21, 2018 surrounded by her loved ones.

RoseMarie and her husband Sheldon moved to Carson City in 1970. She worked for the State of Nevada from 1975 to 1999 when she retired.

She loved crocheting, antiquing, elephants and her dogs!

RoseMarie is preceded in death by her mother and father Edward and Dora; her brother Wally; and sisters LaVonne and Phyllis.

She is survived by her husband Sheldon; son, Dean; daughter Denise; and 2 sisters Leola and Charlotte. She is also survived by her 4 grandchildren Dustin, Daniel, Desirae and Michael Jr.; and 3 great grandchildren Austin, Levi, and Karleigh.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 26th at Lone Mountain Cemetery, 1044 Beverly Dr., in Carson City at 11:30 am.

A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at Red's Old 395 Grill, 1055 S. Carson St. in Carson City.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Carson City ASPCA in RoseMarie's name.