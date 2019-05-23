Rosemary Laughlin

May 19, 1922 ~ April 24, 2019

Rosemary R. Laughlin passed away on Wednesday, April 24th 2019 in Carson City Nevada, surrounded by her devoted family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert L. Laughlin – married 54 years, brothers Edward, Howard and John Reichmuth, and daughters Sarah Ann Laughlin and Katherine Laughlin Isaacson. She is survived by her children, son Herbert L. Laughlin Jr., daughters Margaret C. Laughlin and Nancy Laughlin, grandchildren John, Thomas and Holly Isaacson, and great grandchildren Anton, Ibbie, Katherine and Candice Isaacson.

Born May 19, 1922 in Long Beach, California to Admiral F.L. Reichmuth and Clara Stevenson Reichmuth, she spent her childhood in Palo Alto California and attended Castilleja girl’s school. She later lived in Washington DC where her father was stationed as Commandant of the Potomac Naval Command. She graduated high school from Sidwell Friends School, returned to California to study at Mills College, then back to DC where she met her husband, Lt. Commander Herbert L. Laughlin, of Albany NY. After eloping to Florida, they were married in DC with full military regalia in 1943. As newlyweds, they lived for a period in Westmoreland, New Hampshire, where their first three children were born. In 1948 they returned to her childhood home in Palo Alto, where Herbert opened his music stores, “House of Sound” in Redwood City, and “Sea of Records” in San Francisco, and Santa Barbara.

In 1958 the family moved to Santa Barbara California where they lived for 20 years. While raising children, Rosemary was actively involved in Girl Scouts, Sierra Club, studied ballet and baroque music on recorder, and later became a kindergarten aide. She raised a menagerie of animals, including rabbits, peacocks, dogs, a horse, and an occasional lost teenager friend of her children.



As she had spent every summer since 1933 at the family cabin on Fallen Leaf Lake, Rosemary brought her own family to there every year. Over decades, the traditions, stories and way of life became a treasured legacy, where her skills as handywoman, boat handler, swimming and rowing enthusiast, wilderness hiker and wood stove cooking expert were passed on to the next generations.



Rosemary was a proud fourth generation Californian, whose great grandmother crossed the plains in a covered wagon in 1850. Her pioneering heritage and interests contrasted distinctly with those of husband Herb to form a unique and colorful marriage. Herb delved into classical music, antiques and art collections. Posie however, preferred playing recorder, model railroading, or spending time at Fallen Leaf Lake. She was a lover of nature, a Star Trek enthusiast, and proficient seamstress, making outfits, suits, and even sleeping bags for her family.



In 1978 they moved to Carson City Nevada, where she spent her last 40 years. After Herb died in 1997, she rediscovered herself through poetry writing, volunteered in the local elementary school, and became an active member of St. Peters Episcopal Church. She found loving companionship through her two adopted cats, and missed them dearly when they could not outlive her. Rosemary never stopped learning; offering her contributions freely to the community, whether it be crocheted hats, playing recorder at church services, or sharing her famous oatmeal chocolate chip cookies.



Rosemary’s memorial service was held on May 18th at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Carson City. Correspondence can be sent to Peggy Laughlin, peggylaugh@aol.com.