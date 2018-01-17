October 16, 1936 ~ January 6, 2018

RoseMary Stroup, age 81, of Carson City, NV passed away, Saturday, January 6, 2018.

She was born October 16, 1936, in Dickinson, ND, the daughter of Peter and Emma Frenzel.

RoseMary married Ron Stroup on August 11, 1954, in Yakima, WA, and immediately embarked on a lifetime of adventure that first took her through the South and west coast, then in later years, internationally as an avid cruiser.

Much of RoseMary's professional career was spent in the public sector. She was Director of the Comprehensive Employment and Training Act for the state of Nevada, Administrator with the Mt. Diablo Unified School District in Concord, CA, Office Manager for REECO-EPA in Tonopah, NV and bookkeeper for the school district in Nye County, NV.

RoseMary took great pleasure in her family, and lifelong friends she made during her travels with Ron. Family and friends would convene in large numbers at her house for birthdays, holidays, and other special occasions. Her generosity was legendary and in later years grew to include a grant-funding program that subsidized bar tabs, that came to be known as "Drinks on Grandma."

RoseMary is survived by her husband, Ron Stroup; her children Susan Pruitt, Patti Keyes, Jerry Stroup, and Martell Stroup; and her grandchildren, Adrienne Pruitt, Adam Pruitt, Russell Keyes, Neal Keyes, Jeff Stroup, Todd Stoup, and Jill Stroup; as well as two great-grandchildren.

A private ceremony is planned at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to RoseMary's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org/donate

Walton's Chapel of the Valley is entrusted with arrangements.