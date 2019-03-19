Ross W. Price

February 5, 1926 – March 13, 2019

Born and raised in Long Beach, CA he joined the US Navy where he was stationed in San Diego from 1944-1946. Having found his skill on bassoon and saxophone at age 15, he played in the Navy band and for the U.S.O.

After the Navy, he attended USC-LA then transferred to College of The Pacific- Stockton where he earned his BA in music education. Later he attended Sacramento State where he received his MA on bassoon. A teacher in the Bay Area for 7 years, he and his family moved to North Lake Tahoe where he volunteered for the 1960 Winter Olympics. For the next 27 years he taught school, gave private lessons and played for 26 of the biggest band leaders in the area and nearly 50 of the most famous entertainers of all time. Music was his first and life-long love.

In 1987 he retired from teaching with the Carson City School District and continued to play with numerous local bands until shortly before his death. A lifetime member and Past Master of the Masons, he also enjoyed travel with his family in their RV.

He is preceded in death by son Marc and sister Cerilda. He is survived by his wife of 48 years Arlene, his daughter Moira Bengochea (Mitch) daughter Julie Wingfield (Jason), son Mark Page (Melissa), grandsons Justin, Jarrod, Jakob, Jayden, Scott, Sean, sisters Florene & Gertrude, brother Wendell, numerous nieces and nephews and loving in-laws George, Jim & Judy Blinkenberg and Betty Shannon.

He will always be in our hearts. The Carson City Masons will be honoring him with a memorial at 11AM on April 14, 2019 at the Masonic Temple, 113 East Washington Street, Carson.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Carson City Masonic Temple for their loving help and assistance.