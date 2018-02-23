July 20, 1991 – February 26, 2018

Roxanne "Roxy" Marie Zaval, age 26, passed away on February 15, 2018 in Hutto, Texas.

She was born July 20, 1991 in Fallon, Nevada. She graduated from Churchill County High School.

She is survived by her mother, Teresa Zaval Marquez; sisters, Jasmine Therese Zaval and Jessica Rae Zaval and stepfather Raymond Marquez.

Visitation will be held on Sunday from 9am to 5pm at Smith Family Funeral Home, 505 Rio Vista Drive. Funeral services will be held on Monday Feb. 26th at 1:00pm also at the Funeral Home.