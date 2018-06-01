June 28, 1943 – May 27, 2018

Roy Alvin Chaney, 74, of Dayton NV.,passed away May 27th 2018 surrounded by his family at home.

A son of late Rose Thompson and Bob William Chaney of Nevada,and loving husband, father and grandfather, Roy was also preceded in death by his son Fready Chaney and grandson Colby Chaney.

Roy is survived by his wife Linda Chaney of 57 years; son Ted Chaney (Andrea); daughter Racheal Chaney-Gomes; brothers Chester Chaney (Nancee), Denis Chaney (Suzette); seven grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

Interment is at Dayton Cemetery, Dayton, Nevada Tuesday June 5th, 2018 at 2:00 p.m.