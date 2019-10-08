Roy Trenoweth Jr. Oct 18, 1942 – Oct 2, 2019

Roy W. Trenoweth Jr passed at home in Carson City on October 2, 2019. Born on October 18, 1942 in Athol, Massachusetts to Roy Sr. and Emma Trenoweth, Roy spent his childhood in Athol, where he attended Athol High School. He went to Paul Smith’s College where he earned his Associates degree and then onto attend the University of Montana, where in 1962 he met his wife Candy, and earned his BS in Forestry. He then enlisted in the Army and served a tour of duty in Vietnam in the infantry.

He married Candy in Honolulu, Hawaii while on R&R on September 27, 1967. Roy continued his full-time enlistment at Fort Lewis in Seattle and remained in the reserves for 27 years retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. They moved to Idaho in 1968 where he worked for the State of Idaho as a forester. They welcomed their first daughter, Tricia in 1972. In 1973 the family moved to Carson City when Roy was hired by the Nevada Division of Forestry. He worked for NDF for 27 years retiring in 2001 as the State Forester. Candy and Roy welcomed their second daughter, Traci in 1983. Once retired he worked for many years for Carson City Water in the summer and the State Legislature when in session.

When Roy was not fighting a forest fire or working a command post, he was volunteering. He had a commitment to giving back but often did so quietly. While there were many times he was part of a group doing charitable work, he would help those in need unannounced as he loved to help but didn’t need the acknowledgement. He spent many years as a member of the Sertoma Club, served on the 4th of July committee as well as the Shade Tree Council.

He was very involved in St. Paul’s Lutheran Family Church, spending many Sundays as an usher. Roy was also part of a group of friends who met every Monday for breakfast for 15 years. While he was quiet and thoughtful, he was also equally smart and funny. He had a dry sense of humor that while keeping people on their toes but also kept them smiling with laughter. Many times, he could be found mowing yards or shoveling snow throughout the neighborhood. Roy enjoyed BBQing in the summer and annually making homemade ice cream for the family’s 4th of July celebration. Roy was a tremendous husband, father and friend and was so proud of his girls and becoming a grandfather in 2017. He taught his children strength, loyalty and a strong work ethic. As much as we will miss being with him we are strengthened by the lessons he taught us and greatly comforted by his ultimate reunion with Candy.

Roy is preceded in death by his wife Candy and parents Roy Sr. and Emma Trenoweth.

He is survived by his daughters Tricia Trenoweth and partner Robert Peters, and Traci Angel, son in law Jared Angel, and his grandchildren Julius Roy and Emma Angel, sister Gloria Ryan and family, and cousins Gen Ludwig, J. Ludwig, Jim Meausky and many other family members. Roy also leaves behind many close friends.

Services will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday October 13th at St. Paul’s Lutheran Family in Carson City.

He will be buried at Monday October 14th at 11:00 am at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Carson City VFW.