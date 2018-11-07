With a very heavy heart we are announcing the passing of our dearly beloved husband, father, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, Roy W. Engelhardt, Jr. on September 15, 2018. Roy was diagnosed with inoperable cancer in May and fought the good fight for four months, in his home, with our loving family, relatives, neighbors and friends. We will miss his story telling.

Roy was born January 28, 1944 in Richmond, CA to Sylbia and Roy W. Engelhardt, Sr. He joined 3 sisters, Betty, Joan, and Dorothy to complete the Engelhardt family. The family moved to Tuolumne City, CA where Roy Sr. Continued his construction work, working on the Hetch-Hetchy Dam, and building several homes and commercial buildings in Sonora. The family then proceeded to build their own home in Sonora and all the children went to Sonora schools with Roy graduating in 1962 from Sonora High School.

While in high school, Roy taught skiing at Dodge Ridge and accompanied his brother-in-law Don Paulson on several Snow Surveys for the City of San Francisco; in the Immigrant Wilderness area of Yosemite Park. These surveys were 96 miles round trip, done in the winter, and his stories were exciting to hear.

He chose to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps the week following his graduation. After completing Basic Training, he was assigned to the Mountain Warfare/Cold Weather Training Center at Bridgeport, CA. aka Pickle Meadows. He trained Marine Corps Officers in the art of survival, if ever captured by the enemy. His love of skiing, mountain climbing, and teaching served him very well from (1962 – 1966). He was injured in Japan, on special duty, losing his left eye. Prior to his discharge from the Marines and while recovering, he served as an "escort" for many fallen heroic servicemen who did not survive the Vietnam War. He traveled with them to their homes and assisted their families with all the details and honors for their funerals. He was very proud of this duty assignment.

During the late sixties and seventies, he completed his military service, returned home and married his high school sweetheart, Nanci Odgers. His son, Roy William Engelhardt (Bill) was born in 1970 while he was working for Underground Construction, installing many Ohio Communities with their cable television networks.

He then returned to Lake Tahoe, CA where he began his carpentry trade, after he and Nanci divorced. He learned the trade well from his father and eventually built three homes in the Tahoe Basin area.

It was during this time that he met Rae and they never looked back. They were married in Virginia City, NV, on November 27, 1981. They were best friends and biggest supporters of each other for 37 years. They started Jokar Inc., dba Ace Custom Installations in Reno and eventually moved to Carson City. Roy was a finish carpenter, and Rae did the office work. They specialized in the installation of custom window treatments, working with designers and decorators in the Reno/Carson/Tahoe area for the next 17 years, retiring in 2007.

Civic and Professional: Retired USMC, Citizens Police Academy (Reno), American Legion, Blind and Shutter Professional certifications. Roy was listed in Who's Who in Executives and Professionals 2001 – 2002 edition, and he is a past President of the Lake Tahoe Corvette Club and member since 2008 He was a major force in the club's charity Corvette Car Show at the Montbleu Club at South Lake Tahoe, every June.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, nephew Troy and grandson Levi. He leaves behind his wife Rae; children Bill (Juliann), Kari and Jodi; niece Chrissy (Gary); nephews Donnie (Shirley) and Jerry (Linda); along with 7 grandchildren, Jaymes (Angela), Jacob (Kate), Katie (Chris), Anthony (Rose), Cody (Orrie), Emelie and Jeremy; 2 grandnieces, 5 grandnephews, 1 great-grandniece, 2 great-grandnephews, and 11 great-grandchildren.

His talent and vast knowledge was valued and appreciated by so many. "He always saved the day." He will be remembered and missed.

The family wishes to thank the staff at the Sierra Nevada VA (Reno) and Gardnerville, NV for their ongoing care, concern and treatment for many years.

Our family wishes to invite our family and friends to Roy's USMC Military Honors graveside service in the Veterans Section of the Mountain View Cemetery, 435 Stoker Ave in Reno on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 2:00 pm. A Celebration of Roy's life will be held immediately following the gravesite service at Mountain View Mortuary, 425 Stoker Avenue, Reno, NV.

In lieu of flowers donations in Roy's name may be made to the Veterans Guest House, 880 Locust St in Reno, NV