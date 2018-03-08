Ruffus (Bob) Field McKinnish

May 18, 1932 – February 19, 2018

Bob passed away in peace on February 19, 2018.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife Margie McKinnish of 65 years. He is also survived by his sister Katie Rowe and his children, Vicki McKinnish, Laurie McKinnish, Jeffrey McKinnish (passed in 2017), Lisa Rankin McKinnish, and David McKinnish, wife Susan, dozens of wonderful Grandchildren, and Great Grand children.

Bob was born in North Carolina and as a young man joined the Navy and was aboard a troop transport ship during the Korean conflict. After the Navy, he ran and then owned a small service station in Southern California, He went on to become a Sales Manager for two Chevrolet Dealerships in Southern California. Bob moved his family to Reno in 1970 and continued his career as General Sales Manager for then Hallman Chevrolet.

In 1977 Bob ventured out on his own and started a Small Family Car and RV Dealership in Carson City with his two sons. The Dealership became known as McKinnish Auto Sales/Camper Corner and was a family owned business until 2009.

Bob and Margie enjoyed traveling in their Recreational Vehicle and many trips around the world. They very much enjoyed their precious time together and lived life to the fullest. Bob was a quiet and kind man towards all whom he met. He was greatly loved by his family, friends and the community.

In his loving arms you go, loved by all. You will never to be forgotten. We love you and miss you Dad.

Service will be at a later date, and announced in the paper.