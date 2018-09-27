Russel J. Reaver

September 28, 1940 ~ September 18, 2018

Colonel Russel Reaver, an Amerian patriot and hero, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2018. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio, yet spent his youth in Missouri.

He attained an ROTC degree at the University of Missouri, and later a Masters in Business.

His Air Force career lasted 26 years during which he achieved 5000 flight hours. He later became a Security Police Commander. He then went on to the Department of Energy as a Security Expert.

He and his wife of 50 years, Kathryn, met presidents, premiers, princes and many wonderful people all over the world. They retired to Carson City in 2003 to enjoy family, friends and the outdoors.

He was a distinguished, fine man, who was loved and will be missed everyday.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life Ceremony at a later date.