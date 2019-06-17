 Russell Frederick Fiddyment III | NevadaAppeal.com

Russell Frederick Fiddyment III

Obituaries | June 17, 2019

Russell Frederick Fiddyment, III, 70 - A descendant of the pioneer Fiddyment family of Roseville passed away in the Beqa waters off the coast of Fiji on June 11, 2019.  Born July 24, 1948, Russell graduated with a Bachelors of Science in Biochemistry and a Masters in Plant Pathology from the University of California Davis.  He also received an MS in Psychology from the Rosebridge Graduate School.Russ "Ricky" was curious, a truth seeker and a risk taker. He had incredible perseverance and self-discipline and a true thirst for knowledge and new experiences.   Russ loved reading and writing and building things.  He was a pilot, a winemaker, a music lover, a dancer and a world traveler.  Russ was a son, a brother, a father, a grandfather and a friend and he was equally committed to each of those roles.  Russ was a true Renaissance Man.  A man of integrity. He is survived by his daughter Tabitha Fiddyment Simmons (John) of Las Vegas, NV; daughter, Rachel Cora Bowers of Las Vegas, NV; daughter, Mina Bliss Fiddyment of Reno, NV.  He is also survived by 6 grandchildren – Dannion Simmons (24), Aiden Diaz (15), Graham Simmons (8), Henry Bowers (7), Quentin Simmons (6), Meredith Bowers (4); Sisters Martha Anne Fiddyment of Carson City, NV, Leslie Murphy of Chester, NJ and Allison Sellinger-Freitas of Fair Oaks, CA. Step-siblings Connie Brown of Sacramento, CA, Stan Brown of Carmichael, CA and Rick Brown of Homewood, CA .The family will be hosting a Celebration of Life in honor of Russell on July 27, 2019 @ 4PM.  The Landing Resort, South Lake Tahoe – 4104 Lakeshore Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Arrangements by Dignified Cremation, Fiji.
