1931 – 2018

On Monday, September 19, 2018, Russell W. Bowton, Jr., USAF Veteran, husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 87.

He was born in Canton, Ill in 1931 and moved to Nevada in 1959 to work for the State of Nevada DMV in the Automation Division (what is now called IT) until he retired.

He was a man of many talents and enjoyed traveling, bowling, Mexican train dominoes, crossword puzzles, line-dancing, square dancing, playing guitar, gardening, and somehow he still had time to create 100's of amazingly intricate wood carvings too. He was a very smart man but was also known for his sense of humor and he loved to make people laugh.

Russ was preceded in death by his father, Russ Sr., his mother, Lavona and sister Lois Kuzner (Bowton), his ex-wife, Joan R. Weese (Turner).

He is survived by his sister Doris Marciszewskis, his wife Maxine, his four children, Thom (Dawn) Turner, Kathy Shrively, Tracy Froland, and Christina Hollibone, and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A ceremony of life will be held on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church 1201 North Saliman Road, Carson City, NV with Pastor Chad Adamik officiating.

Burial will be at Lone Mountain Cemetery.

Thank you to St. Mary's Hospice and Skyline Estate’s staff for their loving care and support.