Ruth Ann Glancy

June 8, 1934 ~ April 5, 2018

Ruth was born to Prentice Ray Minniear and Ruth Ivalou Minniear.

She married Howard William Glancy on June 7, 1950 and they had five children.

Ruth is survived by her companion of 68 years, Howard William Glancy; her five children, Randle H. Glancy, Constance A. Glancy, Debora L. Wallace, Matthew B. Glancy, Mark A. Glancy; along with 18 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Ruth devoted her life to her husband, children and religion. She loved to meet new people. She enjoyed reading in her later years.

She will be missed, but know she has left the frailties of old life behind and is in a better place.