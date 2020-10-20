Ruth Brown Pierini, 94, went to her Lord and Savior on October 18, 2020. Born on April 3, 1926 in Washington State, she was then raised by her loving mother, after her father passed away when Ruth was a young girl, on Lulu Island (Richmond), south of Vancouver, British Columbia.



Ruth is survived by her two devoted sons, Leonard (Nancy)

and Ronald (Celeste), grandchildren Candyce (Ron) and Nick,

and numerous great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild,

as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ruth is

preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her 6 siblings.



Ruth moved to Carson City with her sister and shortly

thereafter met her future husband, Pete Pierini (1924-2010), a

life-long Carson City resident who had recently returned from

serving honorably with the US Army during WWII. Ruth and

Pete were married in 1946 and lived in Carson City the entirety

of their lives, raising their sons. Very active in numerous clubs

and volunteer organizations, Ruth was not one to sit idly, and

enjoyed traveling and especially being with her friends.



Ruth worked for the State of Nevada Department of Personnel

and the Nevada State Legislature during session for over 20

years and witnessed many changes. She was very proud of her

work as she said it made her a “modern woman”. Ruth’s love of

the ocean ran deep within her and every opportunity she got,

she traveled to be seaside. Ruth’s strong and steady spirit will be

truly missed by all who loved her.



Walton’s of Carson City is handling the final arrangements.

A private family memorial service will be held at a future date.