Ruth Brown Pierini
Ruth Brown Pierini, 94, went to her Lord and Savior on October 18, 2020. Born on April 3, 1926 in Washington State, she was then raised by her loving mother, after her father passed away when Ruth was a young girl, on Lulu Island (Richmond), south of Vancouver, British Columbia.
Ruth is survived by her two devoted sons, Leonard (Nancy)
and Ronald (Celeste), grandchildren Candyce (Ron) and Nick,
and numerous great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild,
as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ruth is
preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her 6 siblings.
Ruth moved to Carson City with her sister and shortly
thereafter met her future husband, Pete Pierini (1924-2010), a
life-long Carson City resident who had recently returned from
serving honorably with the US Army during WWII. Ruth and
Pete were married in 1946 and lived in Carson City the entirety
of their lives, raising their sons. Very active in numerous clubs
and volunteer organizations, Ruth was not one to sit idly, and
enjoyed traveling and especially being with her friends.
Ruth worked for the State of Nevada Department of Personnel
and the Nevada State Legislature during session for over 20
years and witnessed many changes. She was very proud of her
work as she said it made her a “modern woman”. Ruth’s love of
the ocean ran deep within her and every opportunity she got,
she traveled to be seaside. Ruth’s strong and steady spirit will be
truly missed by all who loved her.
Walton’s of Carson City is handling the final arrangements.
A private family memorial service will be held at a future date.