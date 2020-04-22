Ruth Lenora Baker

Ruth Lenora Baker ( Mason/ Koenig) SFO passed away peacefully in her sleep at her residence, The Lodge, on Friday, April 3rd.

She was born on September 30th, 1934 in Los Angeles to Norman Mason and June Mason. She was raised by her mother June and step father Joseph Koenig. She grew up in Santa Monica and moved to the San Fernando Valley when she was 16, where she attended Canoga Park HS. She was a Brownie, a Girl Scout, and a GS counselor. Her favorite sport since she was a little girl was horseback riding. She met her future husband at a mountain summer GS camp dance near Wrightwood CA where she was a counselor.

She also loved to sing and play guitar. Ruth was a Secretary and Office Manager for LA Unified SD for many years, and after moving to Carson City area she became the Administrative Assistant to the State Librarian of NV for 20 years. In August of 1956, Ruth became a member of the Secular Franciscan Order. She became a member of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church where she was a member of the Church Choir and was a member of the Ladies Guild since 1979. Ruth Koenig married Chester Baker on April 18th, 1953 and had 9 children.

She was preceded in death by her husband Chester and son in law James Allen.

She is survived by her loving family consisting of Theresa Allen, Mike Baker, Gina Baker, Tony Baker (Linda), Monica Graham, David Baker (Cindy), Pete Baker, Liz Denny (Ralph) and Ginger Frobes (Dave). As well as 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchild. She is also survived by her 3 brothers Joe Koenig (Lynn), John Koenig, and Jim Koenig.

Funeral Rosary Mass, & Cremation Burial will be scheduled at a later date. At that time a Celebration of Life will be held at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church. Ruth will be laid to rest by Walton’s Funeral Home at Lone Mountain Cemetery with her husband Chester Baker.

We want to thank The Lodge (assisted living) for the special care they gave our mom for the last 9 years all whom went above & beyond to give our Mom the respect, dignity & care of all her needs in a devoted, kind & whole hearted manner.