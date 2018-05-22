Ruth M. Goodman

April 3, 1934 ~ May 19, 2018

Our beloved mother and grandmother passed peacefully from death to life into the presence of the LORD Jesus Christ on May 19, 2018, in Mound House, Nevada. She was born April 3, 1934 in Peoria, Arizona.

She is preceded in death by her husband Richard Goodman; daughter Therese Goodman; and survived by three children, Randal Goodman, Sandra Goodman-Burtt, Mitchel Goodman, eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She is deeply loved and honored by her family, friends and community.

Viewing will be held Friday, May 25, 2019 between 10:00-11:00 A.M. followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M to 12:00 P.M. and burial will follow at: Walton's Chapel of the Valley, Carson, 1281 N. Roop Street, Carson City, Nevada 89706.

All funeral services provided by Walton's Chapel of the Valley.