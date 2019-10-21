Ryan Paul Juhasz Sept 1, 1997 – Oct 9, 2019

Ryan Paul Juhasz, 22, passed away on October 9, 2019 from injuries sustained in a single car accident.

Ryan was born September 1, 1997, in Fallon, Nevada, along with his twin brother, Steven. He lived in Fallon most of his life. He also spent time in Ohio. He worked as a tile installer, though, his passion was for the most recent job as a tree trimmer at Lake Tahoe.

He is survived by his father, Richard Juhasz; his mother; Carla Juhasz; brothers, Steven and Nathan; son, Aarbor; paternal grandfather, Richard Juhasz, maternal grandparents, Paul and Cecelia Duchesneau.

He will also be deeply missed by Lori and Madison Tiede; Paighton King; Kalie Wright; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, including, Paul Duschesneau, Steve and Cindy Toth; Tina and Ralph Ott and the families of Brant and Shawna Juhasz; Stacy Stump; Stephanie and Mike McCluggage and Jeffrey Stump and Carol Hunnewell; Sheryl Hunnewell and Kirk and Sandi Miller family.

Ryan was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Bonnie Juhasz.

A Celebration of Ryan’s Life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 2:00 PM The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV