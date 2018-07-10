Samuel T. Cook (Sam) departed us on June 26, 2018 in his home with his wife Sue by his side.

Sam was born in Brawley, Ca on December 24, 1941. At the age of 9 his family relocated to El Centro, Ca. He graduated from Central Union High School in 1959. Upon graduation Sam earned

a baseball scholarship to Arizona State University. While at ASU he pitched the first no hitter in 1961 and in 1962 he met Sue, the love of his life. Sam's Baseball Coach Bobby Winkles would bring him in as the relief pitcher (closer) to win the game, it was during the 1963-64 Season that he earned the nickname "fireman" by his team mates and the local newspapers. While at ASU, Sam compiled a record of 25 wins and saves with 2 losses thus taking ASU to their first visit to the college world series in 1964. After graduation he was drafted by the Chicago Cubs playing

for a number of years.

Hanging up his cleats and embarking on his lifetime career as a Certified Public Accountant. Sam moved his family to Carson City in 1976 and Practiced as a CPA until his death.

Sam was preceded in death by his parents Glen and Eula Cook and by his son Christopher Paul.

He is survived by his wife, Sue of 54 years and his older brother, Tom.

There will be a celebration in honor of Sam's life at Titos Fine Mexican Restaurant located at 444 East Williams Street, Carson City on July 14, 2018 from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Advocates to End Domestic Violence.