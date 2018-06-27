Samuel T. “Sam” Cook

Samuel T. “Sam” CookJune 27, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) June 27, 2018Samuel T. "Sam" Cook, 76, of Carson City, passed away at home, June 26, 2018. Walton's Chapel of the Valley is trusted with arrangements, 775-882-4965. Share Tweet Trending In: ObituariesJoanne D. Thomas-RodeferIn Loving Memory of Evelyn Marie “Moo Moo” LarsenJosephine (Jody) Lucille ThurstonKurt MuenchWinston “Wink” RichardsTrending SitewideDidn’t get a break at McDonalds says Carson City Sheriff’s OfficeCarson City Fandango’s new dance card: Convention centerDrug bust in Carson City yields five arrestsKing’s Canyon waterfall a Carson City treasureNew audit of Carson City Harley Davidson tax debt ordered