Sandra Bjelke Tucker, 76, long time resident of Carson City, NV. passed away February 21st, 2019.

Sandy, who was happily retired from a 59 year career with the insurance industry, kept quiet busy the last couple of years. She was very active in Sunday School, playing the bells, a full volunteer for vocational bible school at the church she attended. She was also a chapter president of Daughters Of Norway here in our area.

She also enjoyed traveling and recently visited Egypt and Hawaii. Living a full and wonderful life and keeping up with 12 great grandchildren.

Sandy is survived by her three sons Robert, Dennis and Paul Coleman, step-son Jimmy Tucker, four grand children Tanya, Jason, Nycole and Desi Coleman, and twelve great grandchildren Cyrus, Zach, Mya, Alexia, Elizabyth, Shaylee, Lukas, Destiny, Steven, Dwayne, Chase and Chance.

There are also quiet a few who look at her like their own mom/grandma/great grandma. She taught us to never judge, and always have an open mind, door and arms.

Sandy will be forever missed and loved, but never forgotten and in our hearts and memories

A Celebration of Life will take place at St. Paul's Lutheran Church on Saturday, March 16th, 2019 starting at 11:00 a.m.

The family has also requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children in Sacramento, CA.