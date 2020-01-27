Sandra Louise Osheroff, aka Sandy, nanny, and mom, a mother, bookkeeper, dog lover and community mover and shaker, adored by many, feared by some, died of cancer on January 20, 2020 in Carson City, Nevada at the age of 82. Sandra was born December 2, 1937 to Edna Mae and Walter Fleischer while living on Telegraph Avenue in Berkeley, California and she was a Berkeleyite to the core. She loved love, music and people, was creative, social and politically active her entire life, a way of life she shared with everyone she met.



After graduating from Berkeley High School, she met and married Gregory Leo Osheroff. Her married life moved her to the suburbs where she continued to participate in the political process and was proud to have contributed to the 1960 election of John F Kennedy. Her civic activity never waned, even while her family grew. With three young children in tow, Sandra organized the Creative Play Center, the first co-op nursery school in

Contra Costa County. With four children at home Sandra coordinated parent-teacher assistance at the grammar school, was a troop leader for Girl and Cub Scouts, and started the first recycling center in the San Ramon Valley, educating the community on the ecological issues facing our environment.



As PTA President for Neil A. Armstrong grammar school, she addressed the need for a quality sex education program in the schools by designing and launching the district’s K-12 Family Life Program. Sandra enjoyed the arts–music, dance and theater and was a founding member of the Diablo Stage Players with the Company of the Valley Theater group, sharing her passion

for the arts with her five children, introducing them to the world of Broadway musicals and theater, encouraging them to dance, sing and act.

As a single mother, she reentered the workforce in escrow services, working her way up to VP at Bank of America.



Her career path shifted when she moved to Carson City, Nevada following the birth of her third grandson, launching Osheroff Accounting Services.

Sandra was fortunate to be close to her children and grandchildren, in relationship and proximity. She shared her compassion for people and animals, and her love of music, art, literature and history. Sandra loved to travel, visiting 48 states by RV, immersing herself in our country and shared history. For those who knew her, being a mom was her first passion, being “Nanny” to her grandsons and great granddaughter, a very close second.



Sandra is survived by her five children, Christopher (Jennifer) Osheroff, Tamara Osheroff (Christian Dean), Jordana (Scott) Lintelman, Erika (Michael) Quinones and Jason Osheroff, six grandsons Ahron, Samuel, Benjamin, Eric, Ryan and Aaron, great granddaughter Penelope and her

beloved dog Linda.



A celebration of life will be held in Carson City in the fall. Should friends desire; memorial contributions may be sent to Friends of the Carson City Library, Carson Animal Services Initiative (CASI), and Temple Bat Yam Tahoe. Condolences may be sent to 2058 Kearney Street, Denver CO 80207.