Scott Stahl

Scott StahlJune 6, 2018

June 6, 2018Scott Stahl, 50, of Carson City, passed away on June 2, 2018 in Carson City, NV. Arrangements are in the care of Walton's Chapel of the Valley, 775-882-4965.