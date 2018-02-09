Scotty Atchian

June 11, 1992 – February 2, 2018

Our beloved Scotty: son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend passed away unexpectedly in his home on February 2, 2018.

Scotty could light up a room just by entering, and could hold a conversation and connect with anyone, of any age. All who knew him, knew he was wise beyond his years.

His knowledge and love of sports kept him constantly connected with his family and friends as they would always "Call Scotty" to get his take on games, players and stats.

Scotty was a precious soul who brought love, laughter, and joy to everyone he met. There is a piece of our hearts that will forever be broken, but we will honor his memory by keeping alive the humor and love that he brought to this world.

Scotty is survived by his parents, Phil and Cathy Atchian; his adoring sisters, Christine and Jennifer; his loving brother-in-law, Scott; his grandmother, and his many, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 17th at 12:00 at St. Teresa's of Avila Catholic Church, 3000 N. Lompa Lane, Carson City.