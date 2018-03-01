January 1, 1965 ~ February 24, 2018

Shane Mitchell Quilling, 53, was born January 1, 1965 to Douglas and Tammy Quilling. Shane passed away unexpectedly at Renown Medical Center in Reno, Nevada on Saturday, February 24, 2018. He was surrounded by his three children, family, and best friends. He climbed his hill and met his Dad at the gates of Heaven.

Shane was born and raised in Sidney, Montana, and graduated from Sidney High School in May of 1983. Shane was a talented athlete, a fierce competitor, and loved everything about sports. He grew up participating in athletics including baseball, wrestling, basketball, track, with football being his true life-long passion. He was part of the 1982 Sidney High School State Champion Football team, which was the beginning of the Eagle Football Dynasty. He was very proud of all his teammates and their title. Shane was recognized on the East-West Shrine Football Team, and played in the Montana Wyoming All-Star Basketball game the summer of 1983. He attended Montana State University on a

football scholarship, and he was a proud member of the 1985 National Championship football team. After graduating from MSU in 1989, Shane's 29 year coaching and teaching career led him through Montana, Colorado, Texas, Utah and

ultimately Carson City, Nevada. In addition to teaching, he coached basketball, track, softball, and football. Whether teaching or coaching Shane, had high expectations for all of his students or athletes to succeed.

Shane was preceded in death by his father, Doug; grandparents, Gordon and Nadine Quilling, Jack and Myrtle Davis; uncle, Steven Quilling; cousin George Groesbeck, and Scott Atchian.

Shane is survived by his children Chance, Connor and Camryn; mother, Tammy Quilling; the love of his life, and partner, Cathy Atchian; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and life-long friends.

Shane's passing leaves a hole in all of the lives he touched. He will forever be missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held on March 17th at 2:00 pm in the gym at Carson High School.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Shane Quilling Memorial scholarship fund. Donations can made by going to: schoolsfoundation.org/campaigns/donations/ in memory of Shane Quilling, or mailing a check to: PO Box 92, Carson City, NV 89702