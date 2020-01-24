Shanna Pozzi

Shanna Holman Pozzi Jul 26, 1927 – Dec 21, 2019

Shanna (Shawn) Holman Pozzi, 92, loving mother of three children and one grandchild, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019 at the home of her daughter, Shelly Pozzi, in Danville, California.

Shawn was born on July 26, 1927 to Harry and Della Holman in Mount Pleasant, Utah. As a young child, she moved with her family to Ely, Nevada. Her father was a grocer, and growing up, she worked in her family’s store, O.P. Skaggs. She graduated from White Pine High School in 1946, where she played the trombone in the award-winning White Pine High School Band.

She attended the University of Nevada in Reno from 1946-49, where she studied business and was a member of the Tri Delta sorority before marrying Archie Pozzi, Jr., former Nevada State Senator, in October of 1949. They then moved to Carson City, where they raised their family. They divorced in 1975.

Shawn was noted for her interest in cooking and entertaining while her husband was in the Nevada State legislature. She was a member of the Leisure Hour Club and Republican Women’s Club of Carson City. Her greatest joy in life was raising her three children and helping to raise her only grandchild. She enjoyed reading cookbooks and gardening as well as cooking and baking with her granddaughter. She was known for her warmth and kindness which she gave freely to all she knew.

She is survived by her three children, Bob (Carey) of Maricopa, AZ, Steve (Donna Boone) of Carson City, NV and Shelly (Edward Scherr), of Danville, CA, and her granddaughter Mackenzie Scherr of Danville.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Harry Parl Holman, of Reno.

The family would like to thank Robert McDonald, MD and Phil Aldrich, MD for their support, attention to detail, and expert care over the years.

Services pending and will be announced later.