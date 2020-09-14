Shannon Renae de Braga

Provided Photo

Shannon Renae de Braga passed away peacefully on September 8, 2020. She was born December 25,1960 in Fallon, Nevada to Ted and Lois de Braga.

Shannon was preceded in death by her mother Lois.

She is survived by her father, Ted de Braga Sr. and wife Barbara; daughters, Simone (Kelton) McClanahan; Celene Mincer; brothers, Teddy de Braga Jr. (Vickie); Lester de Braga (Angela); Leah Hines Davis, daughter of Barbara; grandchildren Emerson Mincer; Harlow and Remi McClanahan; several Aunts and Uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Shannon’s Life will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at The Gardens Funeral Home with a potluck luncheon to follow.

Donations may be made to a Charity of your choice in memory of Shannon . Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV. 89406 775 423-8928