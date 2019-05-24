April 22, 1939 - May 16, 2019

Sharon Ann Weaver, 80, passed away peacefully on May 16th 2019 with her family by her side at her home in Carson City, NV.

Sharon was born April 22nd 1939 in Glendale CA and married the love of her life, Clifford Weaver November 17, 1956.

Sharon was a graduate of Carson High School and later a Librarian Aid thereafter. Sharon spent numerous hours in the community as a volunteer in several organizations including Carson Tahoe Hospital for over 20 years. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of Nevada, Red Hat Society and Capital Quilters Club. She was an active member of Beta Sigma Phi since 1965 and was Beta Sigma Phi girl of the year in 2004. She enjoyed painting, quilting, and spending time with her family.

Sharon now joins her parents Glen and Bernice Stephenson, Siblings Ned, Leonard and Susan in Heaven.

She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years Clifford Weaver, Brother Leroy Stephenson, daughter and son in-law Cynthia and Ronald Swenson, son and daughter in-law Vincent and Dayleen Weaver, grandchildren Paul, Evan and Aubree Pearson , William Swenson , Lexie, Mandy and Aleeah Weaver and great grandson Maze Pearson.

A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 am, Wednesday, May 29th, 2019 at Walton’s Funeral Home, 1281 N Roop St, Carson City, NV.

A Celebration of Life to follow at the residence of Clifford Weaver, 1489 Koontz Lane Carson City, NV 89701