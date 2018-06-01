Sharon Diane Bratzler went to be with the Lord on May 16, 2018.

Sharon had been a resident of Carson City and Washoe Valley for over 40 years.

Formerly the branch manager of California Federal Bank, she was an active member of the Chamber of Commerce and the Northern Nevada Development Authority. During those years, Sharon often volunteered to help those

in need and was involved with many charitable organizations.

Sharon's warm smile and friendly disposition endeared her to those she met.

A Memorial service will be held at Reno Christian Fellowship, 1700 Zolezzi Lane in Reno on June 9th at 2:00pm.

A reception will be held immediately afterwards.