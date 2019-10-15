Sharon Goodson 1951 – 2019

A cherished wife and mother left her earthly bond to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

While here among us, Sharon shared her life with her husband and two children, Vincent and Brandy, as well as the numerous children as a foster mother for 29 years.

During her life, she never hesitated to provide solace, joy or comfort to everyone one she met, never seeking recognition or reward. Those of who knew her will mourn the loss of her presence but also rejoice, knowing she is now in Heaven surrounded by the glory and love of God.

The family wishes to thank everyone for their love, support and prayers during her last days on this earth.

Sharon’s wish for no funeral or memorial service shall be honored.

