Sherman L. Lerud, 76, of Page, AZ, passed away April 28, 2018 at Southern Utah Veterans Home.

A Graveside Service with Military Honorswill be held Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 1:30 pm at Lone Mountain Cemetery, 1044 Beverly Dr. in Carson City.

Walton's Chapel of the Valley is trusted with arrangements, 775-882-4965.