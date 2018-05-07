July 9, 1941 ~ April 28, 2018

Page, Arizona – Sherman Lerud, age 76, passed away April 28, 2018. He was born July 9, 1941, in Twin Valley, Minnesota to Alvin and Alice Bakken Lerud. He married Sue Hollingsworth on December 23, 1986.

Sherman was raised on the family farm in Twin Valley, Minnesota. He graduated from the Northwest School of Agriculture in 1960 and joined the U.S. Navy. The next four years were aboard the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean Sea.

After the service he moved to Devils Lake, North Dakota and worked as a meatcutter for his brother-in-law. In 1968 he moved to Carson City, Nevada where he continued as meat manager for Mayfair Markets until 1994 when he and Sue decided to build a home and move to Page, Arizona. There he retired from the grocery business in 2003.

Sherman loved the outdoors; he was a private pilot in his younger years, and avid boater, fisherman and golfer and he especially enjoyed yard work and gardening. He always valued time with family and was blessed with many life-long friendships.

He is survived by his wife, Sue of Page, Arizona; stepchildren Holly Skulstad (Carson City, NV) and Erik Skulstad (Jennifer) (Omaha, NE); grandchildren Catherine, Benjamin and Margaret (Omaha, NE); sister Sharon Axdahl (Devils Lake, ND) and multiple nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Alice Lerud and brother Sterling Lerud.

Memorial services will be in Carson City, NV at Lone Mountain Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.