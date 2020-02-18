Shirlee Veverka

Shirlee Leah Boyer Veverka, age 84, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020, from complications of Parkinson’s disease, at her daughter’s home in Carson City, Nevada, surrounded by her four children.

Born October 10, 1935 in Council Bluffs, Iowa to Helen McMillan Boyer (Walter) and R.A. Boyer, Shirlee graduated in 1953 from Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs, then, in 1955, attended the Radiology Technologist Program at the University of Nebraska College of Medicine in Omaha. It was there that Shirlee met her beloved husband Charlie, who was in medical school. Shirlee and Charlie wed in 1956, and subsequently lived in Los Angeles, CA and Santa Fe, NM prior to settling into their home in Carson City in 1964. Shirlee and Charlie also spent several years of their retirement enjoying the sun and restaurants in the Palm Springs area.

In addition to being an incredible and loving mother who raised four children, Shirlee was an active community member and businesswoman. Shirlee obtained her Associates degree in accounting, worked at Tahoe Carson Radiology as a Radiology Technologist, and later as its Business Manager. In the early 1980’s Shirlee, along with good friends, opened “The Paper Caper”, a gift and paper goods store. After selling The Paper Caper, Shirlee structured and managed a professional billing service for medical providers. She was an active community member, held offices, and volunteered in many organizations including the Carson Tahoe Hospital Auxiliary, the Nevada State Museum, the Carson City Library, the American Cancer Society, and the Radiology Business Management Association.

She and Charlie had many exciting travel adventures, including a trip on the Concorde, and circumnavigating South America. Most of all, Shirlee loved spending time with her family and friends, cooking fabulous meals and entertaining. She was very proud of her family and leaves many beautiful memories behind.

Shirlee is survived by her children Sarah Fletcher (John) of Fresno, California, Marti Veverka (Dean Anderson) of Carson City, C. J. Veverka (Shari) of Park City, Utah, and Betsy Veverka of Alameda, California; loving grandchildren Justin Anderson, Kelsey Hurzel, Jack Veverka, Alex Fletcher, Georgia Veverka and Maddy Fletcher, as well as three great-grandchildren LJ, Lola and Jack . She is also survived by her sisters Janet Kealy and Donna Wood and their spouses, and brother John Walter and his wife, along with many nieces and nephews. Shirlee was pre-deceased by her husband of 52 years, Charlie, in 2009.

The Veverka family would like to thank those involved in the loving and meticulous care Shirlee received during her last years in Carson City.

A celebration of Shirlee’s life will be held in Carson City on Saturday, March 28, 2020 from 12:00-3:00 pm. Please contact a family member directly, or by email at remembershirlee2020@gmail.com, for specifics.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate).