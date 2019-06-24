Shirley Adelle Wilkinson

Jul 17, 1928 ~ Jun 4, 2019Shirley Adelle Wilkinson passed away June 4,2019 at Carson Tahoe Hospital at the age of 90. She was born in Wilmar, Ca.July 17, 1928 to parents Millard and Bernice Troxel. She is survived by her sister Judy Minor, Arroyo Grande, Ca. Son Tib Wilkinson (Sherry) Bishop, Ca.Daughter Jill Thomsen (Ron) Carson City, Nv. Seven grandchildren, Tib Thomsen, Kalispell Mt.,Keeli Harley, Carson City, Nv.,Tisha Quinlan, Folsom ,Ca. Tori Schoenknecht, San Diego, Ca.,Sabrina Hunter, Danville, Ca. Sandy Emmons, Danville, Ca. Shannon Winzenread, Bishop, Ca..She has 18 great grandchildren. Also she leaves behind her two cats, Sophie and Taz who were her constant companions. Shirley married Henry Wilkinson and together they moved from Arroyo Grande, Ca. to Bishop, Ca.in 1957. They owned and operated Inyo Mono Body shop for many years. Shirley left Bishop and moved to Kings Beach, Ca. then to Carson City Nv. It was then she began volunteering at Carson Tahoe Hospital, managing the gift shop for 17 years. She was also a member of the Hospital Auxiliary and Desert Garden Club. She made many life long friends. Shirley also was an avid fisherwoman, old bottle hunter and enjoyed oil painting. She was young at heart and had a great sense of humor. She will be missed by all who knew her. A Celebration of Life was held June 17,2019 at Autumn Funeral & Cremations another Celebration of Life will be Held In Bishop, Ca. at a later date.