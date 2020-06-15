Shirley Ann Conroy

Provided Photo

Shirley Ann Conroy age 82, passed away on June 11, 2020 in Carson City, NV. She was born on March 25, 1938 in Spencer, WI.

She is survived by her loving husband Michael, son David, daughter in law Khanh and grandsons’ Michael and Kyle.

Shirley loved many things besides her family… family and friends in Wisconsin, friends in southern California, Big Bear Lake, CA, Mexico, the Caribbean and Panama Canal, Alaska, Lake Tahoe, Eagle Valley, a glass of wine, dinner at Glen Eagles, a royal flush at Slot World, neighbors on Parkhill Drive, and so many people over the years.

“Thanks to all of you. I will rest in Peace.” Love, Shirley