May 29, 1931 ~ February 7, 2018

Shirley G. Walker, age 86, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2018 in Fernley, NV. She was born May 29, 1931 and was a long time resident of Fallon.

Shirley had also lived in the Empire/Gerlach area where she was appointed Postmaster of Empire by President Eisenhower, where she served for 6 years. She was also active in the PTA and National Republican Womens Club.

She later moved to Gabbs, NV in 1964, where she worked at the Gabbs School for 21 years, initially as the School Librarian and a Substitute Teacher. She then took the position of School Secretary.

She was elected as City Councilwoman, she remained a strong member of the PTA and the National Republican Womens Club. She was Chairman of the Nye County Regional Road and Transportation Committee. She also worked to raise money as a member of the American Cancer Society.

Later, in 1986, she moved to Fallon, where she served as Executive Director of Churchill County Economic Development Authority- until her retirement in 2006. She was vice chairman of the Churchill County Planning Commission and a member of the Lahontan Valley Environmental Alliance. She was a member of the rural Strategic Planning Team with Nevada Commission on Economic Development. She was a member of Land Evaluation and Site Assessment Group (LESA). She was president of the Fallon Chapter of the US Navy League. She remained a strong member of the National Republican Women's Club and the greater Fallon Area Chamber of Commerce.

A highlight of her career was being invited to Ronald Reagan's Inaugural Ceremony/Ball.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Walker in 2016 and her daughter, Desiree Walker in 1979.

She is survived by her daughters, Sheryl(Rodney) Wakefield of Gabbs and Debra (David) Currier of Reno; her grandchildren, Alysha Carpenter, Robert Currier (Wendy) Alan Wakefield (Hailey); her great grandchildren, Hagan Carpenter, Landon Wakefield, Abigail Wakefield, Desiree Currier and Easton Currier.

Graveside funeral services were held on Tuesday, February 13th at the Churchill Public Cemetery in Fallon under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Churchill County Museum, 1050 S. Maine St. Fallon, NV 89406 or the Charity of one's choice.