Shirley Jean McDermott

Shirley was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, but moved with her family to Southern California at an early age, growing up in Glendale, California.

In 1965, she moved to Nevada, working for, and eventually becoming the owner of, the Cliff Ranch in Washoe Valley. She was well known and loved in both the ranching and 4H communities in the Valley.

She is survived by her sister, Janet Huber (Santa Ana, CA), her niece, Tina Carlson (Anaheim Hills, CA) and her nephew, Ted Huber (Reno) .

No services are planned.

Donations may be sent to SPCA of Northern Nevada or Morris Animal Fund.