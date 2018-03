August 11, 1927 – March 4, 2018

Silvia M. Parsley, 90, of Dayton NV., passed away March 4th, 2018 surrounded by her family at home.

A daughter of late Buelah Duty and James P. Pipes of Arkansas, and loving wife, mother and grandmother, Silvia was also preceded in death by her husband T.J. Parsley; four sons, James, Larry, Michael, and Terry Parsley; grandson Fready A. Chaney and great grandson Colby L. Chaney.

Silvia is survived by her daughter Linda M. Chaney; son-in-law Roy A. Chaney; son Mike A. Parsley; nine grandchildren, nineteen great-grand children, and two great-great grandchildren.

Services will be held at FitzHenry's Funeral Home at 3945 Fairview Drivein Carson City NV. on Tuesday March 13th, 2018 at 11:00 a.m.