Spencer DeCarlos Nash was born on September 26, 1955 to Ruth and Vernon Smallwood Nash in Corona, California. He joined the Navy in 1972 when he was 16. While in the Navy he worked as a photographer on ships such as the U.S.S. Ranger and U.S.S. Tarawa. He left the Navy 8 years later as a First Class. In 1981, Spencer joined the Air Force Reserve and worked as an Air Reserve Technician at Norton Air Force Base. He worked on the C141 and C5 as a Radio Technician. After Norton Air Force base closed, he was transferred to Mchord Air Force Base in Tacoma, Washington. After serving 21 years in the military, Spencer retired in November of ’93 with the rank of Master Sergeant E7. After his retirement, and while still being a reservist, he worked at Takata maintaining the automated system and lasers. He then worked at the irrigation district at ECBID in Moses Lake, Washington before settling in Fallon, Nevada in 2001 to work for the Federal Aviation Administration.

Spencer loved spending time with his grandchildren. He would play with them, read books, and fill their heads with knowledge. He felt it was his duty to make sure they were all taken care of. Spencer enjoyed working on electronics. He had a special interest in fixing computers. As most would know, he was always fixing something whether it was a car engine or a broken toy. Sometimes he would fix stuff that wasn’t broken, like the kitchen floor he updated several times. One thing Spencer valued was knowledge. He made sure to keep learning and to encourage others to continue their education as well. Spencer was a family man who was there for those who needed them and always did his best to find a teachable moment through every situation.

He leaves to cherish is memory his wife Miranda Nash; his mother; his father Vernon Smallwood Nash; his sisters Laura Knight and Veronica Nash; and his brothers Eric Nash, Walter Nash, and Michael Taylor. To continue his legacy are his daughters Laquita Nash-Brown, Khadijah Nash, and Ebony Miller; and his sons Spencer C. Nash and Mike Nash. To pave the way for future generations his granddaughters Rainisha James, Aiyana Powell, and Cupcake Miller; grandsons Antonyio Powell and JJ Miller; and great grandchildren Aniyah Steve and Alina Ramos.

The memorial service was held at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City which followed with Life Celebration at Boulder Creek Grill. There will be service held later in Fallon for friends and family.