Thank you!

We would like to thank the many friends and family who came together to celebrate Stan Lehman's life.

Thanks to Hiskett and Sons and Dragon Pavers and Landscaping who beautified the yard, Pastor Bill Vaughn who stayed with us and gave us solace, Rusty and Michele and the special people of Oasis Community Church who provided the chairs/ tables/food and servers, Loretta Guazzini at the Gardens who showed us such compassion, Stan's pallbearers, and friend Gary Imelli who did the eulogy.

A special thank you to the caring staff of the Homestead where Stan spent his last few days. In addition, there were many people who called and sent cards, flowers, food, and made donations to Alzheimer's, we are truly overwhelmed and blessed to call Fallon our home.