Stanley F. Pochop Sr. died of natural causes on March 8, 2020, nine days after celebrating his 101st birthday. Son of Stanley “Stanslov” Pochop and Anna (Nebola) Pochop. Born on February 28, 1919, in his boyhood home in Gregory, South Dakota. Preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Anna Bessie and Virginia Lois, his youngest daughter, Christine Angel Pochop and his grandson, Chad Jason Hull.

Stanley joined the Army Air Corp in 1942. He enlisted in the Civilian Military Division from 1942–1945, stationed in Visalia, CA. Stanley was a WWII flight instructor, and was licensed as a commercial pilot.

Stanley’s first move to Carson City was in 1945. He met and married Marilyn Louise Pruett in 1946, divorcing in 1972. They had 5 children, Stanley F. Pochop, Jr., Lee Alan Pochop (Corrine), Lyn Dale Nesbitt (Dale), Marilyn “Pettie” Pochop-Braninburg and Christine Angel Pochop. Dad built our beautiful home in Carson City’s west side in 1948. His craftsmanship was impeccable and our family home is filled with his talent and love.

Stanley worked for the Highway Department as a Roadway Design Engineer from 1948–1977. He was blessed with a long and healthy retirement chapter. Stanley was the proud owner of a sharp and sound mind all of his days. He always claimed his greatest accomplishment was his family. He said his family was his legacy and is what made his life complete.

Our father was loyal, loving, gracious and kind. He beamed with delight over any and all things that involved his family and friends. He would often catch us off guard with his unique wit and sense-of-humor. Pop checked all the boxes as this world’s greatest father. He was an amazing provider, loved us unconditionally and we could absolutely count on his loyalty and support. Over the years he only grew sweeter, kinder and more loving. This world has lost a man of great character and class. He was a true gentleman and had a heart filled with gratitude for all the kind acts extended to him, no matter how small. He also wanted to do all that he could for others and he was genuinely interested in what was going on in the lives of others. When Pop asked, “how are you” he meant it and wanted to hear the answer. Heaven’s population has added one amazing man to their numbers.

Pop’s hobbies and interests included GOLF, bowling, hunting, fishing, maintaining his home and boating at beautiful Lake Tahoe. He especially loved Cave Rock. Pop lived life simply, loved his community and was very engaged with keeping up with all local and national events to his very end.

Survived by his four children, eight grandchildren, fourteen and one-half great-grandchildren, two nieces, five great-nieces, five great-nephews, eight great-great-nephews and nieces, and many cousins.

This little story of our Pop’s life would not be complete without specifically mentioning a few individuals that absolutely know they touched our Pop’s life up to the very end. Thank you and much love to: Jim Benson and his entire clan, Jim’s wonderful mother, Eleanor Benson, Gina Pinkston, Paul Sharp, Steph and Chris Sega, Lisa Thomson, Bruce Svensson, Nicole deWet, Dr. Rob Fliegler , Virginia Readhead and to all the staff and management at Carson Plaza Senior Retirement Community.

Lastly, my sweet Pop was my rock and my hero. The greatest man I will ever know. I will miss everything about him. I know that nobody in life is perfect, but Pop was perfect for me. Pop is forever tucked safely in my heart. “In the blink of an eye”, Pop. Rest easy and hug the heavenly family for all of us earthlings.