Stanley Howard Lehman

May 2, 1945 – April 23, 2018

Stan was born and raised in Fallon, Nevada. He grew up on the Bass ranch where his love of the cowboy life was born. His father, Shorty, ran cattle in the high desert and Stan cherished the times he got to go ride the herd with his dad.

Stan graduated from CCHS with the class of 1963 and worked at the Chevy garage where he learned mechanics. Later he joined Hurricams where he raced and continued his love of all things mechanical.

Early on, he belonged to Churchill County Search and Rescue and served in the Army National Guard for 16 years. His love for Rodeo started in high school and later he became an avid team roper.

He retired from Kennametal after 26 years as the Maintenance Supervisor. He started his second career as the Maintenance Supervisor for Churchill County School District retiring after nine years. In his retirement he became a licensed home inspector and enjoyed building for Habitat for Humanity, fly fishing, camping and traveling.

He enjoyed coaching his kids' softball and writing and performing cowboy poetry. He performed many years at the Elko Poetry Gathering and was named Nevada State Poet of the Year. He was always willing to perform at a school function or community gathering or around a campfire with friends. He even took a turn performing with Harmony Five, a local musical group.

He published a book of cowboy poetry which was republished in 2016. All proceeds were donated to Alzheimer's research. This cause was very important to Stan since he was diagnosed with that disease in 2012.

Stan was loved by many, kind and generous, a man of character and always willing to lend a helping hand when needed.

He was preceded in death by his mom, Lillie Belle Lehman, his dad, Shorty Lehman, his brother Harley Lehman, and his sister Justine Anderson.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Mary Lou, his daughter, Leanna Lehman, his son Todd Lehman (Kristy), his daughter Lacey Cabrera (Emmanuel), step children, Brad Dolan (Julie), Kenny Dolan and Jodi Dolan, as well as 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at the Gardens Funeral Home, 2949 Austin Hwy in Fallon on Friday, April 27 at 1:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's association.