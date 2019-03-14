Stanley Strandberg

December 17, 1930 ~ March 8, 2019

Stanley passed away on March 8th, 2019 at the Chataue in Gardnerville, NV.

He was a cook in the Army. Later in life he started his own construction company in N. Hollywood, CA.

Stanley loved skiing in the winters and sailing in the summers. He was also an avid "Rock Hound" and made his own jewelry for friends and family.

Stanley is survived by his daughters Gretchen (Tipton) Russell of Indianna, Cynthia McHugh of S. California; granddaughter, Laura Derks; grandson, Daniel Derks; and great-granddaughter on the way, Ella Grace Derks.

The family would like to thank guardian Lori Hibbett for her kindness and care.

No services will be held.