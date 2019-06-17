Stella Celeste Baldauskas

January 28, 1984 - June 12, 2019Stella was born in Carson City, NV on January 28, 1984 and was lovingly welcomed into the arms of the Lord on 06/12/2019. Stella was a Douglas High and UNLV graduate. Her love of theatre and singing showed in all aspects of her life. She had a five-octave range, participated in numerous theatre projects, commercials, pageants, and many know her as her portrayal of our own local Marilyn Monroe. Her family and friends were her joy. Stella brought so much love and inspiration to everyone she met and touched each heart with the love of an angel. Her big smile lit up a room and she was always sure to make those around her feel special and important. Her fur-babies, Fedor, Kota, Rebel, and Leroy were her pride and joy. She fought a long hard courageous battle with cancer but it was time for her to be released of pain. She was a warrior to the end. She will forever be missed and never forgotten. Our bright shining star will shine for eternity.She is survived by her father and mother Chuck and Mary (Walker) Baldauskas, her sisters Heather Vecchiarelli (John), Debbie Baldauskas, nephews Nick and Gianni Vecchiarelli, nieces Olivia Vecchiarelli and Natalia Baldauskas, many aunts, uncles, cousins, including her Godmother and aunt- Deborah (Walker) Test, and her love, who was always by her side to the very end, Sili Mafua.She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Frank and Stella (Baldauski) Baldauskas, and maternal grandparents Eugene Walker and Bonnie (Brown) Schiltz.We would like to publicly thank all of her family, friends, and community with the gracious extension of love, support, and generosity that filled her last days with appreciation and comfort. She truly loved you all!Family and friends are invited to a visitation on June 25, 2019 from 1:30-2:30pm at St. Gall Catholic Church, 1343 Centerville Ln, Gardnerville NV with a funeral mass to follow on June 25, 2019 at 2:30pm.“There will be a procession through town for Stella as she moves to reside at Eastside Memorial Park, 1600 Buckeye Road, Minden, NV. Reception will be held at St Gall following Mass for those who wish to stay behind and remember Stella, and for those following the procession to the graveside you are welcome back to St Gall to join the Reception. “