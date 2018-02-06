Stephen Scoggin
February 6, 2018
January 13, 1953 ~ January 26, 2018
Stephen Scoggin, 65, passed away unexpectedly on January 26, 2018 at his residence in Fallon.
He was born January 13, 1953 in Medford, Oregon.
Survived by son, T. J. Scoggin; daughter, Chancy (Wayne) Parsons; grandson, Justin Scoggin; granddaughter, Bridgett Scoggin; brother, Phil (Joan) Scoggin; brother–in-law, Harry Williamson; nephews, Mark (Leslie) Williamson, Sam (Kathy) Scoggin, Matt (Becca) Scoggin; nieces, Rebecca McEntee as well as numerous cousins and and friends.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at 11:00 am at The Gardens Chapel.
Thank you for the outpouring of support in our time of need.
Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway, Fallon, Nevada 775-423-8928
