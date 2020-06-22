Steve Harold Moore

Steve Harold Moore passed away on March 28, 2020. Steve Moore was a native of Nevada, spending many years living in Carson City.

Steve owned Rafter S Construction and built buildings and homes in Carson City and Northern Nevada.

Steve was a people person and loved to talk to anyone that crossed his path. He spent the last fifteen years living in Yerington enjoying his grandsons, shooting, and leatherwork.

Steve is preceded in death by his wife Micki Moore, dad Harold Moore, and mother Joyce Moore.

He leaves behind a son Ernest W. Bull, two grandsons Levi and Kaleb Bull, brothers Mark Moore and family, Ron Moore and wife Vicky Moore, sister Gayle Cipriano and many long time friends.

Memorial services will be held at Zero Cents Ranch June, 27 2020 at 11am.