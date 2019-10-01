Steve larkin Shaffer Sept 20, 1936 – Sept 25, 2019

Steve Larkin Shaffer, 83, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

Steve was born on September 20, 1936 to Vernon and Lucile (Garn) Shaffer, in East Garland, UT and grew up in Hailey, ID. After high school, he attended Ricks College, then served in the Northern States Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Afterwards, Steve joined the National Guard moving to northern Utah, where he met and married JaNae Zundel on March 3, 1961, being sealed in the Logan, Utah Temple.

In 1967, Steve and JaNae moved to South Lake Tahoe, then to Carson Valley, where they have lived ever since.

Steve helped develop the cable television system in South Lake Tahoe, then worked as a General Contractor, specializing in custom homes and finish carpentry.

Steve loved the outdoors, hunting, and fishing. He knew every fishing hole and every deer herd in the area. However, his greatest loves were his Savior Jesus Christ, the Restored Gospel, family, and country. He held a great reverence for each, and those who knew him well dared not to make light of any. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, holding many callings and being instrumental in the growth of the Church in the Carson Valley.

Steve was a beloved son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He could fix or “Shaffer-rig” anything, the very definition of a “Jack of all trades.” He was known for giving gifts of homemade smoked fish, jerky, and pine nuts – gathered himself.

Steve is survived by his wife, JaNae Zundel, and their five children: Ronald (Claudia), Springville, UT; Keith (Karen), Carson City; Creg (Julene), Gardnerville; Steven (Heather) Plain City, UT; and Laura (Zach) Guillaume, Farmington, UT. They have 21 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters: Connie Parrack, Mary Drake, Ruby Shaffer and Ruth (Tom) Emang.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Bob, and sister Dora Wheat. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Services will be on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., with a viewing at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1095 Spruce Street, Minden, NV.

For services information and condolences please visit http://www.eastsidememorialpark.com