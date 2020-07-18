Steve M. Chrales

It is with great sadness to the Charles family to announce the passing of their loved one Steve M. Charles.

Steve passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on March 22, 2020 due to heart failure.

He was born February 6, 1960 to Merideth Scott and David Charles in Elko, NV. He was a longtime resident of Carson City. On January 24, 1981 Steve married his sweetheart Angie and together they raised three sons Rick, Tony and Tyler. From his three sons they were blessed with eight beautiful grandchildren that Steve cherished being called Papa by.

Steve loved sharing his passion for music, cars and camping with his boys and grandchildren. One of his greatest joys was going four wheeling with his family while blaring The Eagles on the cassette tape. Steve was employed by the Carson City School District for 16 years. During this time he made lasting friendships. He loved to take the time to say hello, swap family stories, joke around and just be Steve. His presence was bigger than life and will be greatly missed.

Steve is survived by his wife Angie Charles, sons Rick Charles, Tony Charles (Gaby) and Tyler Charles. Brothers Robert Charles (Amy), David Charles, Mike Murphy (Melinda), Brent Murphy (Hallie) Sisters Mary Robles (Marco), Kim Johnston (Chip) and Nanette Murphy. Step mother Evelyn Charles and many aunts, uncles, cousins and eight beautiful grandchildren.

A week before Steve passed his mother in law and great friend Virginia Garcia passed away. Mamma was there to help Steve over the rainbow to our Father’s home.

“You are with the Angels my love, until we meet again you are forever in my heart”

Celebration of life will be held in March of 2021.